Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Garners Impressive Rs 14 Crore on Opening Day

Mumbai: The much-anticipated release of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, witnessed a remarkable start at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 14.04 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. The announcement was made by producer Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films, who shared the film’s day one collection on social media platforms.

The studio celebrated the overwhelming response to the film, emphasizing its universal appeal and heartwarming narrative. With a captivating storyline that revolves around Aryan, SIFRA, and their quintessential Indian family, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” has struck a chord with audiences worldwide, drawing in crowds eager to experience its charm.

It's raining love worldwide for Aryan, SIFRA and their classic Indian family! 🫶🤖✨ Book your tickets right away. 🔗 – https://t.co/rIkjcc49Kp#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is here to entertain families, now in cinemas! pic.twitter.com/Z4HhF4HCd5 — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 10, 2024

“It’s raining love worldwide for Aryan, SIFRA, and their classic Indian family… #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is here to entertain families, now in cinemas,” Maddock Films shared in the caption, encapsulating the film’s essence and its resonance with audiences across the globe.

The impressive box office performance on its opening day underscores the widespread anticipation and excitement surrounding the film, highlighting the star power of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and the audience’s enthusiasm for engaging storytelling and captivating performances.

As “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” continues its theatrical run, the film is poised to further consolidate its position and emerge as a blockbuster hit, reaffirming the prowess of Indian cinema in captivating audiences with its timeless stories and memorable characters.