PM Modi to Inaugurate First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi During UAE Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 13-14, where he will undertake various diplomatic engagements, including inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. This will mark his seventh visit to the UAE since 2015, according to an announcement made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday.

During his visit, PM Modi will engage in wide-ranging discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The discussions will also encompass regional and international issues of mutual interest. Additionally, PM Modi is slated to meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister, and defense minister of the UAE.

As a guest of honor, PM Modi will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, where he will deliver a special keynote address. He will also inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, signifying a milestone in bilateral cultural exchanges.

The visit underscores the warm and robust relations between India and the UAE, which were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership following PM Modi’s landmark visit to the country in August 2015. Both nations have signed key agreements, including a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System, to bolster economic cooperation and trade.

With bilateral trade reaching approximately USD 85 billion in 2022-23, India and the UAE are among each other’s top trading partners. The UAE also ranks among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investment. Furthermore, the Indian community, comprising about 3.5 million individuals, contributes significantly to the UAE’s development and plays a vital role in enhancing bilateral ties.

PM Modi’s visit is expected to further strengthen the close and multi-faceted relations between India and the UAE, fostering deeper cooperation across various sectors for mutual benefit and prosperity.