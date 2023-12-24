Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” Surpasses Rs 150 Crore Mark Globally within Three Days of Release

MUMBAI: The Shah Rukh Khan-led comedy drama “Dunki” has made a significant mark at the global box office, accumulating a whopping Rs 157.22 crore in just three days since its release, according to an announcement by the film’s makers on Sunday.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, “Dunki” initially encountered mixed reviews following its worldwide debut on Thursday. Despite the initial reception, the film, featuring a stellar ensemble including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, has managed to captivate audiences and achieve remarkable success.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the key production houses associated with “Dunki,” disclosed the impressive box office figures through its official platform, underscoring the film’s substantial commercial traction.

The movie’s box office triumph within this short span highlights the widespread appeal of Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial finesse, coupled with the engaging performances by the ensemble cast.

“Dunki” continues to draw audiences globally, transcending initial reviews and establishing its presence as a significant box office success, reflecting the audience’s interest and the movie’s captivating narrative.

The film’s success underscores the enduring popularity of Shah Rukh Khan and reinforces the prowess of Hirani’s storytelling, making “Dunki” a notable entry in the realm of contemporary cinema.