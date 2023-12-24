External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Embarks on Crucial Five-Day Visit to Russia from Dec 25-29

NEW DELHI, 24 December: India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is scheduled to embark on a pivotal five-day diplomatic mission to Russia commencing on Monday, aimed at engaging in discussions encompassing an array of bilateral and global concerns.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday that Jaishankar’s itinerary includes visits to both Moscow and St. Petersburg, highlighting the significance of this diplomatic outreach.

The visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from December 25 to 29 serves as a pivotal component of the ongoing series of high-level dialogues between India and Russia, as articulated by the MEA.

The discussions are expected to cover a wide spectrum of issues, encompassing bilateral cooperation and global affairs, fostering stronger ties and collaboration between the two nations.

Jaishankar’s visit to Russia underscores the enduring importance India places on nurturing its diplomatic relationships, particularly with key strategic partners like Russia, as both countries navigate multifaceted global challenges and explore opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation.