Two SOG Jawans Injured in IED Blast During Anti-Maoist Operation in Odisha’s Kandhamal District

Bhubaneswar, 24 December: During an intensive anti-Maoist operation in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, two personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Odisha Police sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Sunday, as confirmed by an official source.

The incident occurred during a combing operation in the forest area under Tumudibandh police station limits, reported Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra. The explosion, attributed to an IED planted by Maoists, was triggered when the SOG personnel inadvertently made contact with the device while engaged in the operation.

“The unfortunate blast occurred around 10 am while SOG jawans were conducting a combing operation in the forested vicinity,” stated Patra in conversation with PTI over the phone.

The injured SOG jawans were immediately attended to and evacuated for medical treatment following the explosion. The IED explosion has highlighted the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in the region, emphasizing the inherent risks encountered by security forces during anti-insurgency operations.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by security personnel engaged in countering Maoist activities in remote forested areas, where improvised explosive devices are often used as lethal traps. Despite such perils, security forces continue their efforts to maintain law and order while combatting extremist activities in the region.

The injured personnel receiving medical attention signifies the inherent dangers and sacrifices made by law enforcement in their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in vulnerable areas affected by Maoist insurgency. Efforts remain ongoing to secure the area and prevent further incidents as the security situation is closely monitored in Kandhamal district.