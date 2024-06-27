Seven CSIR labs inaugurated One Week One Theme Campaign on Energy and Energy Devices theme

After the inaugural of One Week One Theme (OWOT) Campaign and its logo by Hon’ble Union Minister of State for S&T Dr. Jitendra Singh in the presence of DG CSIR Dr. N. Kalaiselvi at India habitat Centre, Delhi, all CSIR labs are organizing programs on OWOT (Energy and Energy Devices) at their respective institutes. On 27 June 2024, 7 CSIR labs has organized theme based activities. The OWOT campaign is based on 8 themes of CSIR in which all 37 CSIR labs will organize programs of particular themes.



CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), Dhanbad has organized Two-Day Workshop on Challenges and Opportunities in Gasification CARING-2024 as a part of CSIR One Week One Theme programme-Energy and Energy Devices theme. It focused on the challenges and opportunities in gasification. This event, held on June 26-27, 2024, at the CSIR-CIMFR Digwadih Campus, brings together industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore the complexities and potential of gasification technology. With over 75 participants from various organizations such as Coal India Limited (CIL), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Angul, Hindalco Industries, Thermax, and others from across India, the workshop is set to be a significant event in the field of gasification.

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI), Hyderabad has organized an Interaction Meet on Geothermal Energy as a part of the One Week One Theme (OWOT) celebrations of CSIR under the theme Energy and Energy Devices (EED). The program is being organized in collaboration with Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA), Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU), and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur. Experts from various organizations involved in geothermal exploration and development will be presenting a series of lectures. These presentations will cover the current status and future roadmap for harnessing geothermal resources in India, with a particular focus on the potential of the Tattapani Geothermal Province, Chhattisgarh.

CSIR- Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute, (CSIR-CSMCRI) Bhavnagar, hosted a showcase on the latest advancements in hydrogen, batteries, alternate fuels, and solar energy as part of the CSIR One Week One Theme programme focusing on Energy and Energy Devices. This event highlighted cutting-edge research and innovations driving sustainable energy solutions. Participants had the opportunity to explore technological developments and applications in these critical areas, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among scientists, industry experts, and stakeholders.

CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute, (CSIR-CECRI) Karaikudi, has organized a display on hydrogen and batteries under the Energy and Energy Devices theme of the CSIR One Week One Theme programme. This event showcased innovative research and developments in hydrogen energy and battery technologies. Attendees gained insights into the latest trends and future directions in these fields, promoting discussions on sustainable energy solutions and the potential for large-scale implementation of these technologies.

CSIR -Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, (CSIR-CMERI) Durgapur, focused on hydrogen technology as part of the Energy and Energy Devices theme for the CSIR One Week One Theme programme. The event featured detailed presentations on hydrogen production, storage, and utilization technologies. Industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers came together to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the hydrogen sector, exploring its role in achieving a sustainable energy future.

CSIR-Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute, (CSIR-CGCRI) Kolkata, showcased advancements in hydrogen – SOFC-SOEC, photo catalysis, and solid-state batteries under the Energy and Energy Devices theme of the CSIR One Week One Theme programme. This event highlighted the latest research and technological innovations in these areas, offering a platform for experts to share insights and explore collaborative opportunities. The focus was on the potential applications and impact of these technologies on sustainable energy solutions.

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, (CSIR-NCL) Pune, hosted a symposium on “Catalysis and Renewable Energy towards meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)” under the Energy and Energy Devices theme of the CSIR One Week One Theme programme. This event concentrated on alternative fuels, featuring presentations and discussions on the latest advancements in catalysis and renewable energy technologies. The symposium promoted the exchange of knowledge and fostered collaborations to address global energy challenges and support sustainable development.

Next theme of CSIR’s OWOT campaign on ‘Chemicals and Petrochemicals’ will be organized from 15th to 20th July 2024.