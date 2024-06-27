NHAI Sets Up Dedicated Cell to Review Detailed Project Report of National Highway Projects

To ensure the highest construction standards, cost effectiveness and timely completion of National Highway projects, NHAI has set up a Detailed Project Report (DPR) cell at NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi. The cell will provide expert inputs and enable end-to-end monitoring of the DPR for the National Highway projects. The cell will help to bring uniformity in review mechanism of the DPR and will ensure that quality DPRs are prepared and reviewed before the implementation of the projects.

A DPR is an essential component for successful implementation of the National Highway project and includes various surveys, investigations and designs related to the project. The DPR cell will help in finalizing various parameters for all highway components (Highway & Structures) as per IRC specifications and standards.

The DPR cell will have a dedicated team of around 40 professionals consisting of Principal DPR Experts and various domain experts for Road safety, Traffic, Land Acquisition, Bridges, Tunnels, Geotechnical experts, Senior Highway experts and forest specialists.

These experts will help to develop mechanisms and monitoring systems that will ensure uniform implementation of reviewing process throughout DPR project lifecycle. In addition, the team will also study bid documents and technical schedules related to National Highway projects and will provide cost estimates based on design features. It will also assist in planning of preconstruction activities and in incorporating the project with the Highway Information Model Software (HIMS). Officials from the cell will undertake site visits to evaluate proposals made by DPR / Design consultants and suggest innovative practices to enhance quality output in the DPR relevant to the project.

The DPR cell will help to prepare accurate reports that will enable development of world class National Highways, further contributing towards the growth of the nation.