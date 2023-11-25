Senior Administrator Kulamani Biswal Honoured

Bhubaneswar: Senior Administrator Kulamani Biswal was honoured by Governor of Chhattisgarh Biswabhushan Harichandan in a glittering ceremony here. Shri Biswal was conferred Honorary Doctorateship by Shri Harichandan on behalf of European Digital University during an International Workshop hosted by World Human Rights Protection Organisation(WHRPO) .Shri Biswal has been chosen for this coveted honour for his excellence in administrative accumenship , corporate leadership and contribution towards the advancement of human values in Society. Shri Biswal has been widely acclaimed for his extraordinary skill and astounding workmanship as Finance Director in Multinational Companies like NTPC, MCL and while holding high level positions in other Important concerns. A multifaceted Kaleidoscopic Personality, Shri Biswal has proven his mettle simultaneously as an outstanding Administrator, Top class Financial Analyst, high ranking legal consultant, prolific Instant Poet, Noted Painter and prominent Social Activist. Kulamani Biswal has been actively associated with several National and State Level reputed Social and Cultural Institutions since a long time.

Entitled Mother, Mother Earth and Human Rights, the Convention at Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar was attended by several distinguished dignitaries. Presided over by the National President of WHRPO, Dr Abhinna Hota, the Conclave was graced by Vice Chancellor of Dubai based European Digital University Dr Faruq Abdal, Renowned Environmentalist Dr Dillip Srichandan, Chief Administrator of Jagannath Temple, Puri, Ranjan Kumar Das and Chairman, World Odisha Society, Kishore Dwibedi . Vice President of WHRPO Dr Debabrata Panigrahi conducted the proceedings of the meeting.