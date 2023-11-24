NTPC Bongaigaon bags 1st Runners-up for Best Health Care Services Award

NTPC Bongaigaon has been honored with the 1st Runner up position in the Best Health Care Services Award for small hospitals with fewer than 30 beds. The prestigious award was presented during the CMO Administrative Meet held at CC EOC, New Delhi, on November 23, 2023.

Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Bongaigaon, presented the award to Dr. Ela Chakraborty, CMO, NTPC Bongaigaon Hospital, in the presence of Shri D.K. Patel, Director (HR).Shri Sital Kumar, CEO (UPL) & ED (HR), and Smt. Sangita Risbood, CMO, Corporate Centre, along with other senior officials, graced the award ceremony with their presence.

The award recognizes NTPC Bongaigaon Hospital’s unwavering commitment to providing quality healthcare services to its patients. The hospital has consistently demonstrated its dedication to excellence through its innovative and humane approach to healthcare outcomes. NTPC Bongaigaon Hospital is committed to continuous improvement and innovation.