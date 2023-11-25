Twin Training Programme on Organic Farming organized by KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar organized Twin Training Programme for the Extension Functionaries on “Organic Kitchen Garden” and “Organic Farming Practices in Field and Vegetable Crops” from 22-23 November, 2023 at KVK-Khordha. Dr. Harapriya Nayak, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA urged the trainees to adopt organic farming practices for good quality produce, conserve biodiversity and ecological balance. She also encouraged the participants to have access to safe and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs for an active and healthy life. Mr. S. Singh, SMS (Crop Production) imparted awareness on organic farming practices for vegetable and field crops and appealed to the participants to take support of Govt. Schemes for development of farming activity as well as income generation. He also explained about the different types of organic input production and its application in various crops. Smt. Sukanti Behera, CTO explained about the organic farming practices for kitchen garden. The trainees imparted knowledge on enhancement of soil fertility through organic based products, Integrated Pest and Disease Management, Integrated Nutrient Management, application of Bio fertilizer, Bio pesticides, application of organic products such as Jivamruta, Panchagavya, Brahmasthra and Handi khata etc in kitchen garden, vegetable and field crops. Besides, the trainees were exposed to the Organic Kitchen Garden and Bio fertilizer demonstration units of KVK-Khordha. A total of 30 Krushi Mitra, Prani Mitra, Krusak Sathi and Livelihood Support Personnel from Balianta Block of Khordha District benefitted from the twin training programme. The programme was coordinated by Mr. S. Singh, SMS (Crop Production) and Smt. Sukanti Behera, CTO of KVK-Khordha. The programme was conducted under the supervision and noble guidance of Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar.