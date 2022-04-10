Secretary Ministry of I&B to convene meeting regarding publicity for Amarnathji Yatra 2022

New Delhi : Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Apurva Chandra is convening a meeting tomorrow in Srinagar regarding wide publicity to be carried for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra, scheduled for 30th June, 2022 till 11th August, 2022.

Secretary, Ministry of I&B, along with Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, and Nitishwar KUMAR, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Shri Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Government of J&K and senior officers from the Central Government – Joint Secretary Ministry of I&B, Shri Vikram Sahay, Principal Director General (News), All India Radio Shri N.V. Reddy , Director General, Doordarshan, Shri Mayank Agrawal, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau Srinagar, Shri Rajinder Choudhry and other senior officials, among others, will attend the meeting.

Deliberations will be carried out to amplify the information around the yatra this year which will useful for the prospective yatrees. Publicity activities will be planned by various media units of the Ministry of I&B in conjuncture with the J&K Administration throughout the period of pilgrimage.

Senior officers of Ministry of I&B are on a visit to the Union Territory of J&K in this connection.