JSW foundation sponsors Mega health camp at Dhinkia village

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The JSW foundation sponsored a mega health camp in collaboration with Mumbai-based NGO Jagannath Cancer and Foundation at Dhinkia village under Erasama block on Sunday.

The mega health camp gifted free checkups of diseases like cancer, diabetes, blood pressure, SPO2, and a few curious ailments. Dr Sisir Sethy a prominent cardiologist from Tata Memorial hospital Mumbai attended the camp accompanying medicine specialists Dr Subhrajit Dash, Dr Kumar Auyesh, and surgery specialist Dr Baibhab Mohanty, gynecologist Dr Narayan Sahoo and a few physicians.

The camp was attended by as many as 225 residents from Dhinkia, Gadakujanga, and Nuagaon Panchayat’s, the attending patients were supplied free diagnosis and medicines by JSW foundation.

Dhinkia Sarpanch Kishor Parida, JSW Paradeep unit head Subrata Sahoo, CSR Prashant Biswal, Paradeep unit CSR Abhijit Mohanty, Narendra Barik and NGO Jagannath foundation representatives Chittaranjan Dash, Gayatree Mohanty Preeti Raj, Udaya Bhanu Das, Ranjan Ray, Kabita Mishra were coordinated the camp. [Ends]

Kahnu Nanda

