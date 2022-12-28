Secretary fisheries, govt. Of India visits ICAR-CIFA

Bhubaneswar: Jaindra Nath Swain, IAS, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, MoFAHD, Govt. of India visited ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture today. Sri Swain inaugurated CIFA-GI Scampi hatchery cum nursery complex. He also visited the farm facilities and other infrastructure at the Campus. Dr P. K. Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA & National Professor and Senior Officers of the Institute explained him about the progress of various dimensions of Freshwater Aquaculture research being conducted at the Institute. In his address to scientists and officers of this institute he stressed on creating visible impact and forging close collaboration with state counterparts for disseminating the farm worthy technologies to farming community. Centre, state, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders need to work cohesively towards sustainable development of aquaculture.