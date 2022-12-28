Accor signs first Mercure property in Nepal

Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group with over 430 hotels across India, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, signs its first Mercure property in Kathmandu, Nepal. Set to open in 2023, Mercure Kathmandu will bring 102 keys to Ring Road, offering great proximity and connectivity to the city’s main attractions and centre.

Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, is steeped in rich history, long associated with ancient traditions and a vibrant culture. The hotel is only a short journey from the airport and close to the bustling city centre and iconic city attractions, which include many World Heritage Sites such as the remarkable Swayambhunath Stupa and the sacred Hindu temple in Pashupatinath.

The property is being developed by The Metropolitan Hotel Private Limited, with Desh Bandhu Basnet, Bijaya B. Malla and Rajendra Raut, at the helm. Besides business involvements, the three owners are also part of the Executive Committee of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI), as well as SAARC Chamber of Commerce.

Set in a valley, surrounded by the scenic Himalayas, the Mercure Kathmandu comes complete with dining facilities, including an all-day dining restaurant and bar, alongside a fitness centre, an indoor swimming pool and state-of-the-art meeting facilities.

On the signing, Mr Puneet Dhawan – Senior Vice President – Operations, Accor India and South Asia, “We are delighted to sign the first Mercure hotel in Nepal and look forward to unveiling the one of a kind hotel to our loyal fans. Mercure is one of the world’s most iconic midscale brands and while each hotel is unique, they all share the same passion for high-quality services. We are sure that Mercure Kathmandu will immerse guests by bringing Nepal’s culture and Mercure incredible offerings into a beautiful amalgamation. We look forward to working with The Metropolitan Hotel Private Limited to craft an authentic personality for Mercure Kathmandu that our guests will love.”

Mr. Aniruddh Kumar, VP Development, Accor India & South Asia, commented, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Nepal by bringing the first ever Mercure property to Kathmandu. Charmed by its grandeur, beauty, and heritage, we are sure the hotel will reflect spirality and harmony in a picturesque natural setting. We will continue to expand our legacy of our different brands by providing our guests with unique and enriching experiences.”

On the signing, Mr. Desh Bandhu Basnet, Chairman, The Metropolitan Hotel Private Limited stated, “We are excited to enter this partnership with Accor and pleased to introduce the world-class Mercure brand to Nepal with the signing of Mercure Kathmandu. With the number of visitors in the country constantly increasing, we are determined to offer them the very best accommodation choices and high-quality services. We look forward to working with Accor towards the success of this property.”

The signing of the project further strengthens Accor’s already dominant position in India and South Asia, with its existing 56 properties across a selection of brands, including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis and ibis Styles.