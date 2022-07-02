Second phase of three-tier panchayat election concludes with 80 percent voting

New Delhi :Polling was concluded peacefully in all the 106 development blocks in the second phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022. A total of 80 percent estimated final voting took place. Of these, 80 percent are women, 81 percent are men and 13 percent are other voters. Rajgarh district recorded the highest voting of 90.40 percent. The least voter turnout of 66.50 percent was in Bhind district. Polling for the third and final phase of the three-tier panchayat election will be held on July 8.
|
Percentage of final polling
|
State
|
Female
|
Male
|
Other
|
Total
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
80 %
|
81%
|
13%
|
80%
|
District wise polling percentage
|
District
|
Female
|
Male
|
Other
|
Total
|
Sheopur
|
79.10
|
79.40
|
|
79.20
|
Morena
|
79.30
|
77.20
|
7.70
|
78.10
|
Bhind
|
68.90
|
64.40
|
|
66.50
|
Datia
|
84.20
|
84.60
|
28.60
|
84.40
|
Shivpuri
|
85.80
|
86.10
|
|
86
|
Guna
|
84.20
|
87.60
|
|
86
|
Ashoknagar
|
85.60
|
88.70
|
|
87.20
|
Sagar
|
78.40
|
78.80
|
14.30
|
78.60
|
Tikamgarh
|
81.90
|
83.60
|
16.70
|
82.80
|
Chhatarpur
|
78
|
78.70
|
8.30
|
78.40
|
Damoh
|
80.60
|
81.30
|
|
81
|
Panna
|
81.70
|
81.20
|
|
81.40
|
Satna
|
77.40
|
73.80
|
|
75.50
|
Rewa
|
72.10
|
69
|
|
70.50
|
Sidhi
|
75.30
|
68.80
|
|
71.90
|
Singrouli
|
76.10
|
77.90
|
|
77
|
Shehdol
|
79.60
|
75.40
|
|
77.50
|
Anuppur
|
75.10
|
76.20
|
16.70
|
75.70
|
Umaria
|
83.70
|
81.30
|
|
82.50
|
Katni
|
79.40
|
78.60
|
14.30
|
79
|
Jabalpur
|
79.10
|
82.90
|
10
|
81.10
|
Dindori
|
79.10
|
81.60
|
33.30
|
80.30
|
Mandla
|
78.30
|
80.40
|
|
79.40
|
Balaghat
|
81
|
80.50
|
|
80.80
|
Seoni
|
81.80
|
81.40
|
11.10
|
81.60
|
Chhindwara
|
82.60
|
83
|
100
|
82.80
|
Betul
|
83.30
|
83.20
|
|
83.30
|
Narmadapuram
|
81.90
|
85.20
|
|
83.60
|
Raisen
|
80.20
|
84.20
|
14.30
|
82.30
|
Vidisha
|
84.70
|
88.50
|
25
|
86.70
|
Sehore
|
84.50
|
87.70
|
|
86.20
|
Rajgarh
|
88.80
|
91.90
|
|
90.40
|
Agar Malwa
|
86.30
|
88.20
|
|
87.30
|
Shajapur
|
86.60
|
90
|
40
|
88.40
|
Devas
|
85.90
|
89.50
|
25
|
87.80
|
Khandwa
|
73.50
|
76
|
|
74.80
|
Burhanpur
|
76.90
|
79.60
|
|
78.30
|
Khargone
|
80.80
|
83.80
|
50
|
82.30
|
Barwani
|
78.80
|
82.40
|
50
|
80.60
|
Alirajpur
|
72
|
76.90
|
|
74.40
|
Jhabua
|
77.80
|
80.30
|
12.50
|
79
|
Dhar
|
78.80
|
81.90
|
26.90
|
80.30
|
Ujjain
|
85.30
|
88.40
|
40
|
86.90
|
Ratlam
|
88.20
|
90.10
|
|
89.10
|
Mandsour
|
86.40
|
88.90
|
66.70
|
87.70
|
Nimach
|
88.20
|
90.20
|
80
|
89.20
|
Niwari
|
84.60
|
85.90
|
|
85.30