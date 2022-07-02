Second phase of three-tier panchayat election concludes with 80 percent voting

New Delhi :Polling was concluded peacefully in all the 106 development blocks in the second phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022. A total of 80 percent estimated final voting took place. Of these, 80 percent are women, 81 percent are men and 13 percent are other voters. Rajgarh district recorded the highest voting of 90.40 percent. The least voter turnout of 66.50 percent was in Bhind district. Polling for the third and final phase of the three-tier panchayat election will be held on July 8.

Percentage of final polling State Female Male Other Total Madhya Pradesh 80 % 81% 13% 80% District wise polling percentage District Female Male Other Total Sheopur 79.10 79.40 79.20 Morena 79.30 77.20 7.70 78.10 Bhind 68.90 64.40 66.50 Datia 84.20 84.60 28.60 84.40 Shivpuri 85.80 86.10 86 Guna 84.20 87.60 86 Ashoknagar 85.60 88.70 87.20 Sagar 78.40 78.80 14.30 78.60 Tikamgarh 81.90 83.60 16.70 82.80 Chhatarpur 78 78.70 8.30 78.40 Damoh 80.60 81.30 81 Panna 81.70 81.20 81.40 Satna 77.40 73.80 75.50 Rewa 72.10 69 70.50 Sidhi 75.30 68.80 71.90 Singrouli 76.10 77.90 77 Shehdol 79.60 75.40 77.50 Anuppur 75.10 76.20 16.70 75.70 Umaria 83.70 81.30 82.50 Katni 79.40 78.60 14.30 79 Jabalpur 79.10 82.90 10 81.10 Dindori 79.10 81.60 33.30 80.30 Mandla 78.30 80.40 79.40 Balaghat 81 80.50 80.80 Seoni 81.80 81.40 11.10 81.60 Chhindwara 82.60 83 100 82.80 Betul 83.30 83.20 83.30 Narmadapuram 81.90 85.20 83.60 Raisen 80.20 84.20 14.30 82.30 Vidisha 84.70 88.50 25 86.70 Sehore 84.50 87.70 86.20 Rajgarh 88.80 91.90 90.40 Agar Malwa 86.30 88.20 87.30 Shajapur 86.60 90 40 88.40 Devas 85.90 89.50 25 87.80 Khandwa 73.50 76 74.80 Burhanpur 76.90 79.60 78.30 Khargone 80.80 83.80 50 82.30 Barwani 78.80 82.40 50 80.60 Alirajpur 72 76.90 74.40 Jhabua 77.80 80.30 12.50 79 Dhar 78.80 81.90 26.90 80.30 Ujjain 85.30 88.40 40 86.90 Ratlam 88.20 90.10 89.10 Mandsour 86.40 88.90 66.70 87.70 Nimach 88.20 90.20 80 89.20 Niwari 84.60 85.90 85.30