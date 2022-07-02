National

Second phase of three-tier panchayat election concludes with 80 percent voting

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :Polling was concluded peacefully in all the 106 development blocks in the second phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022. A total of 80 percent estimated final voting took place. Of these, 80 percent are women, 81 percent are men and 13 percent are other voters. Rajgarh district recorded the highest voting of 90.40 percent. The least voter turnout of 66.50 percent was in Bhind district. Polling for the third and final phase of the three-tier panchayat election will be held on July 8.

Percentage of final polling

State

Female

Male

Other

Total

Madhya Pradesh

80 %

81%

13%

80%

District wise polling percentage

District

Female

Male

Other

Total

Sheopur

79.10

79.40

79.20

Morena

79.30

77.20

7.70

78.10

Bhind

68.90

64.40

66.50

Datia

84.20

84.60

28.60

84.40

Shivpuri

85.80

86.10

86

Guna

84.20

87.60

86

Ashoknagar

85.60

88.70

87.20

Sagar

78.40

78.80

14.30

78.60

Tikamgarh

81.90

83.60

16.70

82.80

Chhatarpur

78

78.70

8.30

78.40

Damoh

80.60

81.30

81

Panna

81.70

81.20

81.40

Satna

77.40

73.80

75.50

Rewa

72.10

69

70.50

Sidhi

75.30

68.80

71.90

Singrouli

76.10

77.90

77

Shehdol

79.60

75.40

77.50

Anuppur

75.10

76.20

16.70

75.70

Umaria

83.70

81.30

82.50

Katni

79.40

78.60

14.30

79

Jabalpur

79.10

82.90

10

81.10

Dindori

79.10

81.60

33.30

80.30

Mandla

78.30

80.40

79.40

Balaghat

81

80.50

80.80

Seoni

81.80

81.40

11.10

81.60

Chhindwara

82.60

83

100

82.80

Betul

83.30

83.20

83.30

Narmadapuram

81.90

85.20

83.60

Raisen

80.20

84.20

14.30

82.30

Vidisha

84.70

88.50

25

86.70

Sehore

84.50

87.70

86.20

Rajgarh

88.80

91.90

90.40

Agar Malwa

86.30

88.20

87.30

Shajapur

86.60

90

40

88.40

Devas

85.90

89.50

25

87.80

Khandwa

73.50

76

74.80

Burhanpur

76.90

79.60

78.30

Khargone

80.80

83.80

50

82.30

Barwani

78.80

82.40

50

80.60

Alirajpur

72

76.90

74.40

Jhabua

77.80

80.30

12.50

79

Dhar

78.80

81.90

26.90

80.30

Ujjain

85.30

88.40

40

86.90

Ratlam

88.20

90.10

89.10

Mandsour

86.40

88.90

66.70

87.70

Nimach

88.20

90.20

80

89.20

Niwari

84.60

85.90

85.30

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.