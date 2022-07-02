47th Foundation Day of Ratapani Sanctuary celebrated in Van Vihar

New Delhi : The 47th Foundation Day of Ratapani Sanctuary, replete with all its natural beauty, housing more than 40 tigers and 249 species of birds, was celebrated at Van Vihar National Park today. Principal Secretary Forest Shri Ashok Varnwal congratulated the management and staff for the foundation day of the sanctuary and the facilities provided to the tourists here.

It is worth mentioning that Ratapani Sanctuary was established on 2 July 1956. It is located in the Obaidullaganj forest division of Raisen district, spread over an area of ​​8259 square kilometers which is a suitable habitat for wild animals and birds.

Inauguration of exhibition

Principal Secretary Forest Shri Varnwal inaugurated the exhibition on the heritage of Ratapani Sanctuary. In the exhibition, murals, waterfalls, historical palaces, bawadiyas, bird variations were displayed. He released Ratapani Sanctuary Bird Survey Report, Van Vihar Insect Survey Report, Van Vihar Butterfly Conservation Report and Van Vihar Social Media Platform Poster. Also, Van Vihar software based online ticketing upgradation was launched.

Chief Conservator of Forests and Director Van Vihar Shri H.C. Gupta presented a summary of the activities of Van Vihar and the Divisional Forest Officer, Obdullaganj briefed about the Ratapani Sanctuary.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief of Forest Force Shri RK Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Shri Jasveer Singh Chauhan along with officers of Forest Department and retired senior officers were present.