Torch of 44th Chess Olympiad will reach Bhopal on Monday

New Delhi :The central government is organizing the 44th Chess Olympiad in India for the first time with the aim of promoting the game of Chess, creating awareness and to celebrate the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Chess Olympiad torch relay will pass through 75 cities of the country. Chess torch relay will reach Bhopal on Monday the 4th of July.

The Olympiad torch will reach Indore from Goa on Sunday evening and depart for Ujjain. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will welcome the Chess Torch Relay at Vikram Kirti Mandir Auditorium of Vikram University in Ujjain. The Olympiad Torch Relay will also visit Ujjain’s Mahakal temple and major places of the city.

On Monday, the Chess Olympiad torch relay will reach IPS Academy, Indore. Water Resources, Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Development Minister Shri Tulsi Silavat will welcome them at a function to be organized here. The torch relay will leave for Bhopal after visiting prominent places in Indore city which includes Lalbagh Palace.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia will welcome the Olympiad Chess Torch Relay in a grand programme to be held at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal. The torch will leave for Sanchi at 2:15 pm on the same day. The torch relay will be welcomed at Sanchi Stupa at 3:15 pm. The Olympiad torch relay will leave for Jhansi at 3:45 am from Sanchi.

The torch relay will reach LNIPE Gwalior on Tuesday at 11 am, where the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar will welcome them. The torch relay will leave for New Delhi at 12:30 pm after visiting the Gwalior Fort and the major places of the city.

It is worth mentioning that the Chess Olympiad is going to be held in India from July 28 to August 10. About two thousand players from 188 countries will play the game of checkmate in the Chess Olympiad to be held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.