CM Shivraj Chouhan plants Neem, Peepal and Moulshree saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh planted Neem, Peepal and Moulshree saplings in the Smart City Garden along with the members of “We Care Social Welfare Society Bhopal” and two-year-old boy Grant Mishra.

Society members Shri Atib Zubair, Sushri Kashish, Mohd. Areeb Khan, Sushri Ankita Shrivastava, Shri Harsh Singh and Shri Neelendra were present during the plantation. Along with them, Sushri Krutika Mishra, Shri Anshul Mishra, Sushri Asha Mishra, Sushri Supriya Mishra also planted saplings.

Importance of plants

The Peepal planted today is considered a tree that purifies the environment. It also has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Moulshree is a medicinal tree, it has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Neem abounding in antibiotic elements is known for its medicinal qualities.