2nd Foreign Office Consultations between India and Dominican Republic

New Delhi : The second round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Dominican Republic were held in Santo Domingo on 01 July 2022. The Indian side was led by Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) and the Dominican Republic by Ambassador José Julio Gómez, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

2. The consultations reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, trade and investment, capacity building and cooperation in science and technology including space, cyber security and artificial intelligence, higher education and cultural relations. Multilateral and regional issues including cooperation in UN, International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) were also discussed.

3. Secretary (East) called on Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations.

4. During the discussion, the host country appreciated the establishment of India´s resident Mission in Santo Domingo on 01 January 2022. Both sides acknowledged the potential to further deepen relations including expanding trade which grew over 100% to reach USD 1 billion mark. India is the fourth largest trade partner of Dominican Republic.

5. The Consultations were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.