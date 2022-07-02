Tech Mahindra Launches “Synergy Lounge” with IBM and Red Hat to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises

New Delhi : Tech Mahindra a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced the launch of Synergy Lounges, developed in collaboration with IBM and Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions. The first Synergy Lounge opened today in Bengaluru, with a focus on edge, 5G and software defined networking solutions and an aim to accelerate the hybrid cloud journey of enterprises globally. The launch of Synergy Lounge at Tech Mahindra Electronic City office in Bengaluru will be followed by the launch of three more centers in London (UK region), Seattle (USA region), and Melbourne (ANZ region).

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “As digital transformation becomes the norm for enterprises across the globe, Tech Mahindra aims to empower its customers with innovative technologies and services to help them re-imagine their digital transformation journey. Synergy Lounge solidifies the strategic collaboration between Tech Mahindra, IBM, and Red Hat and will act as a technology powerhouse to enable enterprises to address complex business challenges while also improving agility and enhancing customer experiences by leveraging hybrid cloud solutions.”

Built on Hex-I concept, Synergy Lounges will combine Tech Mahindra’s design thinking approach and solution concept with hybrid cloud and AI technology from IBM and Red Hat to develop new offerings for businesses worldwide. These centers will help enterprises address complex business problems and enable them to elevate customer experiences while lowering operational costs, and scaling workforce efficiency across key industry sectors such as Telco, Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy& Utilities, among others.

Tech Mahindra & IBM Synergy Lounge is designed to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions based on technologies such as IBM Cloud, 5G and software defined networking, Edge Computing, AI-powered automation, Cybersecurity, among others to foster innovation for enterprises, developers, and start-ups across geographies. The Synergy Lounge will work in tandem with Tech Mahindra’s Centers of Excellence for multiple business verticals including CME, Automotive, Manufacturing, among others.

“This additional collaboration with Tech Mahindra helps illustrate the value that Red Hat OpenShift and IBM’s edge, 5G and networking software can bring to clients to help accelerate their digital transformation,” said Andrew Coward, General Manager of Software Defined Networking, IBM. “Through the Synergy Lounges, industry experts from Tech Mahindra will bring together Red Hat and IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI technology to develop new use cases and applications from cloud to the wirelessly connected network edge to solve real world problems supported by the valuable abstraction layer Red Hat provides.

Further, these Innovation centers will be interconnected across geographies thereby enabling a common technology infrastructure and software environment across the globe for new solution development and demonstration. These will be joint solutions incorporating IBM and Red Hat technologies aligned with Tech Mahindra’s industry priorities across sectors such as Telco, Manufacturing, BFSI, among others.

Stefanie Chiras, Senior Vice President, Partner Ecosystem Success, Red Hat, said: “As organizations continue to transform their cloud environments, they must rely on a diverse ecosystem of partners and supporting technologies to achieve the necessary speed, efficiency and scale. By collaborating with Tech Mahindra and IBM to develop end-to-end hybrid cloud offerings through the Synergy Lounge, we are able to help organizations better navigate the complexities of cloud transformation and streamline the path to business value.”

This collaboration is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.