The second One-Day International between India and Bangladesh will be played at Mirpur in Dhaka today. The match will start at 11.00 A.M. Indian Standard time. It is a do-or-die match for India as they have lost the first ODI by one wicket in the three-match series. In the last match, Indian bowlers failed to deliver at a crucial time when Bangladesh needed more than 50 runs with only one wicket in hand.

The last time India played a bilateral series in Bangladesh was way back in 2015 when under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team lost the three-match series 1-2. The third ODI will be played at Mirpur on the 10th of this month.