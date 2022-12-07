Winter Session of the Parliament to begin today

The Winter Session of the Parliament will begin today and continue till 29th of this month. In a tweet, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, there will be 17 sittings spread over 23 days. He said, government is looking forward to discussions on legislative business and other items in constructive manner. This will be the first session during which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will officiate proceedings in the Upper House.

Ahead of the Session, an all party meeting was held in the Parliament Complex in New Delhi yesterday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan attended the meeting. Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK Leaders TR Balu and Tiruchi Shiva, TMC Leaders Derek O’Brien and Sudeep Bandyopadhyay, CPI Leader Binoy Vishwam and Leaders of other political parties also attended the meeting. After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready to discuss any issue allowed by the chair in parliament.