MCD election: counting of votes to begin on Today

The counting of votes for election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will take place tomorrow. The counting will begin at 8 AM at all 42 counting centres. State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all counting centres to ensure the smooth counting of votes.

A total of over one thousand three hundred forty-nine candidates including 709 women are in the fray whose political fate will be decided tomorrow. Both BJP and AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress is contesting on only 247 seats as three of its nominations were cancelled. The polling for the MCD election was held on Sunday, which saw a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent.