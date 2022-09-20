SECI celebrates 11th Foundation Day

New Delhi: The 11th Foundation Day Celebration of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) was held today. Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy graced the occasion as Chief Guest, and Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemicals and Fertilizers was the Guest of Honor.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri R. K. Singh commended the role played by SECI in the expansion of Indian renewable energy sector in a short span of time. Shri. Bhagwanth Khuba, appreciated the pioneering work done by SECI towards fulfillment of National Renewable Energy Target.

As part of 11th Foundation Day, a series of events was organized including plantation of 1100 trees, blood donation camp wherein 88 units were donated, distribution of 2100 food packets, guest lectures for around 2200 school-kids, indoor sports tournament comprising of Table-tennis, Chess, Carom, Foosball and various team-building activities.