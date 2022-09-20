Result of Written Examination of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022

New Delhi : On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 04th September, 2022, candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 150th Course and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2023. The result is also available at Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in.

The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Nos. are shown in the list is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod[at]nic[dot]in .”

“Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.” The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission. For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day. In addition for SSB/interview related matter the candidates may contact over telephone No. 011-26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in for Army as first choice, 011-23010097/ Email:officer-navy[at]nic[dot]in or joinindiannavy.gov.in for Navy/Naval Academy as first choice and 011-23010231 Extn.7645/7646/7610 or www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in for Air Force as first choice.