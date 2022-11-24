Schneider Electric Sustainability Initiative Green Yodha reaches ~ 10 million in the first year

Bhubaneswar: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will be celebrating the first anniversary of its sustainability initiative Green Yodha. The initiative targeted at building collective climate action through conscious citizens, businesses, and institutions reached over 10 million individuals & businesses in the last 1 year. It adopted a segment wise outreach approach and created awareness with companies operating in Power & Grid, Consumer Products & Goods, Mobility and Water and Water Waste Management etc. through varied digital and on ground initiatives. In the maiden year large number of organizations including JK Cements, Pepsico, Marriott Hotels, UST Global, 3M etc. have become Green Yodha.

On this occasion, Anil Chaudhry, Zone President, India and CEO & MD Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd said “Sustainability is at the core of Schneider Electric’s business. We aim to be a catalyst driving sustainability at corporate and individual levels. Green Yodha initiative nudges corporates to turn their climate positive intent into action. I am extremely happy that this powerful initiative has already created strong momentum and reached over 10 million individuals and businesses. This is a proud moment and I congratulate everyone who has chosen to act and become a Green Yodha. This initiative is a testament of our commitment to India’s sustainable future. We must keep moving to maintain the equilibrium and achieve the #NetZero target.”

Highlighting the importance of Green Yodha initiative, Rajat Abbi, VP-Global Marketing, Greater India, Schneider Electric said, “Green Yodha is a strategic initiative that draws its strength from like-minded individuals, who want to make a climate positive change. We are thrilled with the overwhelming response this initiative has garnered within a year. We have connected with leaders and decision makers through targeted outreach, for spreading awareness across states. We are pleased that leading public and private organizations, partners, suppliers have come forward to embark on their sustainability journey with us. We will continue to accelerate both physical and digital routes to expand the community of Green Yodha and help India achieve its sustainability goals”.

During the year, Schneider Electric also became the sustainability partners for Rajasthan Royals IPL team. The team and management pledged to become a Green Yodha and play a pivotal role in transforming cricket into an environment friendly game.