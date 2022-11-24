Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Bakers’ Studio is back with Season 2 of India’s largest family bake-off in partnership with ZEE Entertainment

Mumbai : Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly, India’s largest jelly brand from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India has, in partnership with Zee Entertainment, today announced the launch of the second season of India’s biggest baking talent hunt – Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Baker’s Studio.

The show aims to discover outstanding new baking talent in India, rewarding the winners with the title of Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly’s Chef Ambassadors for the following year. This unique initiative has been conceptualized and crafted by Wavemaker India for Perfetti Van Melle India in partnership with ZEE Brand Works – the branded content division of ZEE Entertainment. Being India’s first-ever televised baking reality show, Baker’s Studio is the country’s premier baking competition that offers India’s baking community an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of a global audience. Staying true to its brand philosophy of ‘Family Mein Masti Chali’, the second season of Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Baker’s Studio has been re-designed to bring families together by allowing 2 family members of each contestant to participate in various segments and challenges.

The all-new season of the Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Baker’s Studio will be hosted by celebrated chefs Amrita Raichand and Kunal Kapur. This year, the hunt for India’s biggest Family Baker is set to be more exciting, as the show will feature popular artists from ZEE’s renowned shows participating and cheering up the contestants. From actor Kanika Maan, who played the lead role of Guddan in ZEE TV’s hit show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega to Krishna Kaul from Kumkum Bhagya and Anjum Fakih from Kundali Bhagya.

The 6-episode family-entertainer series is slated to be aired across ZEE Entertainment’s leading channels – Zee TV, Zee Zest and the digital platform Zee5. Starting 27th November 2022, global audiences can tune in the show to enjoy this delightful experience, every Sunday at 7 PM on ZEE TV and every Thursday at 2:30 PM on ZEE Zest.

The co-branded show is scheduled to be promoted extensively on ZEE channels and Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly’s digital assets; the talent hunt will give viewers a chance to send in their entries for participation. The 5-winning home-bakers, one per episode, will not only get a chance to be the brand’s chef ambassadors for a period of 1 year but will also be featured on Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly packs. With an aim to supplement their growth professionally, the brand will be rewarding winners with a professional home kitchen set-up worth ₹3 Lacs.

Speaking about the talent show, Rajesh Ramakrishnan – Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly with its unique fruit pulp-based composition, lends itself well-being an integral part of homemade dessert treats. This show is a great way for us to highlight the versatility of the product & also tap into the country’s emerging culinary talent to curate tasty and wholesome recipes made with Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly. We are happy to extend our partnership with Zee for the second edition of Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Bakers’ Studio. This one-of-its-kind initiative will see our products being used as an active ingredient in home dessert recipes, thereby truly bringing alive the brand’s positioning of ‘Family Mein Masti Chali’. We look forward to everyone joining us in being a part of the journey of the contestants and to re-create their Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly recipes at home.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer – Advertisement Revenue, ZEEL said, “At ZEE, we have been consistently unlocking newer opportunities for our partners to connect and communicate with their stakeholders. Being a forerunner in India’s entertainment story, our focus has always been on delivering immense value to partners by leveraging new and engaging platforms. Conceptualized and executed by ZEE Brand Works, we are confident that the all-new season will be able to generate excitement and intrigue among audiences, replicating the success achieved by the show’s inaugural edition. We are delighted to partner with Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly for a second year in a row to bring back India’s biggest baking talent hunt show, making this unique talent hunt an even bigger property.”

Speaking about crafting the talent show with ZEE Brand Works, Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India and Head – Branded Content, GroupM, India said, “A genuinely unique, multi-platform campaign like this is possible only with a client who is willing to walk the talk and with a partner who shares your vision. This year with Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Season 2, we have pushed the canvas further by enriching the format of the show, enhancing its production value and with even more engaging content. This is a rare occasion wherein a branded content show would be live on ‘Prime-Time’ national television. We hope the show will encourage our brand followers to join in and share their renditions of recipes using Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly. It has been our endeavour at Wavemaker content to bring the brand and product experience to life at every customer touch point and this is yet another wonderful example of that.”