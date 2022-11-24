National Children Consultation Inaugurated at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : There should be effort at all level to end child sexual abuse and exploitation said by the Mandakini Kar, Chairperson, OSCPCR, Odisha joining the Inaugural session of National children consultation on Ending Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation organized at Bhubaneswar. She further stated that the children should raise their voice against all types of violence and the parents also should listen to them. A two days National Consultation of Children for Ending Child Sexual Abuse and exploitation was inaugurated at CYSD, Bhubaneswar on 24th Nov. 2022. This consultation was organized by National Action Coordination Group for Ending Violence against Children (NACG EVAC) India, & it’s National Secretariat People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC, in collaboration with BMZ, WVG , WVI, in association with ABHAS, ADF, ADARSH, AV BALIGA TRUST, EKTA, HELP, MIHY, OPEN LEARNING SYSTEM, RARE, SAHARA, SHELTER, SIPD AND VHAI. 64 Children from 12 different states like Bihar, West Bengal, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Gujurat, Maharastra, Odisha, Delhi.UP,Haryana participating in this consultation.

Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Chairperson NACG EVAC India chaired the inaugural Session and gave a brief introduction about the work NACG EVAC India & present situation children are facing. He further said we have to work together to bring changes in the society. Among other Ms. Aditi Kaur, Child Participation Thematic Head NACG EVAC India, Mr. Mikhael Pradhan, Head Advocacy, WVI, Prakash Rath, Convenor, NACG EVAC, Odisha Chapter spoke on this occasion. Ms. Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director ,PECUC gave the Vote of Thanks.