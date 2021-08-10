Scheme for Manual Scavengers

New Delhi : Under the Scheme for Self-Employment and Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers, 58,098 persons have been paid one-time cash assistance of Rs. 40,000 for facilitating switch to alternative occupations. Further, 16,057 of them were given skill training; and 1,387 persons were given Capital subsidy for self employment projects and sanitation related projects. State-wise details are given in the Annexure.
This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas athawale in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.
Annexure
State-wise Number of Manual Scavengers and their dependants provided assistance for rehabilitation under Self Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers (SRMS)
|
S.No.
|
State/UT
|Coverage
|
One Time Cash Assistance
|
Skill Development Training
|Capital subsidy for self employment projects and sanitation related projects for manual scavengers including
sanitation workers
|1
|A&N Islands
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1793
|180
|11
|3
|Assam
|3921
|460
|0
|4
|Bihar
|131
|18
|0
|S
|Chhattisgarh
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Gujarat
|105
|19
|0
|7
|Jharkhand
|192
|34
|0
|8
|Karnataka
|2927
|251
|294
|9
|Kerala
|518
|314
|0
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|510
|98
|3
|11
|Maharashtra
|6325
|1332
|0
|12
|Odisha
|230
|66
|92
|13
|Punjab
|231
|62
|41
|14
|Rajasthan
|2673
|824
|0
|15
|Tamilnadu
|398
|29
|78
|16
|Uttar Pradesh
|32473
|10664
|694
|17
|Uttarakhand
|4988
|1475
|74
|18
|West Bengal
|680
|231
|97
|Total
|58098
|16057
|1387