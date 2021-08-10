Scheme for Manual Scavengers

New Delhi : Under the Scheme for Self-Employment and Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers, 58,098 persons have been paid one-time cash assistance of Rs. 40,000 for facilitating switch to alternative occupations. Further, 16,057 of them were given skill training; and 1,387 persons were given Capital subsidy for self employment projects and sanitation related projects. State-wise details are given in the Annexure.

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas athawale in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today. MG/IA ******

Annexure

State-wise Number of Manual Scavengers and their dependants provided assistance for rehabilitation under Self Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers (SRMS)

S.No. State/UT Coverage One Time Cash Assistance Skill Development Training Capital subsidy for self employment projects and sanitation related projects for manual scavengers including sanitation workers 1 A&N Islands 0 0 3 2 Andhra Pradesh 1793 180 11 3 Assam 3921 460 0 4 Bihar 131 18 0 S Chhattisgarh 3 0 0 6 Gujarat 105 19 0 7 Jharkhand 192 34 0 8 Karnataka 2927 251 294 9 Kerala 518 314 0 10 Madhya Pradesh 510 98 3 11 Maharashtra 6325 1332 0 12 Odisha 230 66 92 13 Punjab 231 62 41 14 Rajasthan 2673 824 0 15 Tamilnadu 398 29 78 16 Uttar Pradesh 32473 10664 694 17 Uttarakhand 4988 1475 74 18 West Bengal 680 231 97 Total 58098 16057 1387