Scheme for Manual Scavengers

New Delhi : Under the Scheme for Self-Employment and Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers, 58,098 persons have been paid one-time cash assistance of Rs. 40,000 for facilitating switch to alternative occupations. Further, 16,057 of them were given skill training; and 1,387 persons were given Capital subsidy for self employment projects and sanitation related projects. State-wise details are given in the Annexure.

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment  Ramdas athawale in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.

Annexure

 

State-wise Number of Manual Scavengers and their dependants provided  assistance for rehabilitation under Self Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers (SRMS)

 

 

 

S.No.

  

 

 

State/UT

 Coverage
 

 

 

One Time Cash Assistance

  

 

 

Skill Development Training

 Capital subsidy for self employment projects and sanitation related projects for manual scavengers including

sanitation workers
1 A&N Islands 0 0 3
2 Andhra Pradesh 1793 180 11
3 Assam 3921 460 0
4 Bihar 131 18 0
S Chhattisgarh 3 0 0
6 Gujarat 105 19 0
7 Jharkhand 192 34 0
8 Karnataka 2927 251 294
9 Kerala 518 314 0
10 Madhya Pradesh 510 98 3
11 Maharashtra 6325 1332 0
12 Odisha 230 66 92
13 Punjab 231 62 41
14 Rajasthan 2673 824 0
15 Tamilnadu 398 29 78
16 Uttar Pradesh 32473 10664 694
17 Uttarakhand 4988 1475 74
18 West Bengal 680 231 97
Total 58098 16057 1387

 

