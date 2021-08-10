NMHC to be developed as an international tourist destination, dedicated to the legacy of maritime heritage of India, at Lothal

New Delhi : National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) is conceptualized as an international tourist destination, dedicated to the legacy of maritime heritage of India, at Lothal, Gujarat with various tourist facilities/amenities such as National Maritime Heritage Museum, Heritage Theme Park, Maritime Research Institute, landscaping and recreational venues, to attract tourists besides pavilion for each coastal states and union territories to showcase the maritime heritage of India.

There has been plans for providing digital tourism. Details are as follows:

Augmented/virtual reality to offer immersive experience of maritime heritage. Sound and light shows Touch screen kiosks Short films on important events related to the Maritime history.

This information was given by the minister for culture, G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.