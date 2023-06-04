Sanjukta Panigrahi Award of Excellence 2023 Celebrates Young Odissi Dancers

Bhubaneswar : The prestigious Sanjukta Panigrahi Award of Excellence, instituted by Guru Shri Ratikant Mohapatra in memory of the late Odissi doyenne Guru Smt. Sanjukta Panigrahi, concluded its second national-level competition on June 2nd, 2023. The event, held at Utkal Rangamancha, GKCM Odissi Research Centre, witnessed remarkable solo performances by young Odissi dancers from across Odisha and various cities in India.

The two-day event, organized by Sri Sri University’s Faculty of Art, Communication and Indic Studies (FACIS), in collaboration with Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre (GKCM ORC) and Srjan, aimed to promote and encourage young talent in the field of Odissi dance.

After a rigorous evaluation process, the jury declared Swayamprava Mishra as the recipient of the prestigious Sanjukta Panigrahi Award of Excellence 2023. Her captivating performance earned her the first prize, along with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000. Additionally, Madhabi Rout and T Tulika Reddy were honored as the second and third prize winners, respectively, for their outstanding performances.

The award ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including eminent Odissi Dance guru Smt. Madhavi Mudgal, Faculty of Fine Arts, Rabindra Bharati University Dr. Mahua Mukherjee, Secretary, Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Shri Prabodh Rath, and renowned English professor Prof. Kalyani Samantray. They presented the awards and cash prizes to the winners and delivered inspiring speeches to encourage the budding artists.

The competition kicked off with an auspicious lighting of the lamp by the esteemed jury members, Guru Smt. Madhavi Mudgal and Dr. Mahua Mukherjee, along with Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, Dean, FACIS. A total of 47 participants aged 16 to 30 showcased their exceptional skills and artistry, representing various cities including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Rourkiela, Berhampur, Anandpur, Kendujhar, Angul, Jalpaigudi, Bardhaman, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

The second day of the event featured solo recitals by the winners, a group Odissi dance presentation by Srjan Ensemble-II, and a prize distribution ceremony. The evening commenced with the inaugural speech by Dr. Pronema Bagchi, followed by a soul-stirring rendition of Saraswati Vandana by the students of Sri Sri University’s Bachelor of Performing Arts in Hindustani Vocal.

Swayamprava Mishra’s solo performance showcased the grace and devotion of Odissi, beginning with the Guru Vandana, choreography by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra. Madhabi Rout impressed the audience with her energetic rendition of Yugmadwanda Pallavi, while T Tulika Reddy mesmerized everyone with her powerful portrayal of Mahakali. The event concluded with a spellbinding performance by Srjan Ensemble-II, presenting Samakala, a neo-classical Odissi choreography.

During the ceremony, certificates were awarded to all the participants for their hard work and dedication. Smt. Arupa Gayatri Panda delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, the organizing team, faculty, staff, and students of FACIS, whose collective efforts contributed to the resounding success of the event.

The Sanjukta Panigrahi Award of Excellence 2023 not only honored the legacy of Guru Smt. Sanjukta Panigrahi but also provided a platform for young Odissi dancers to showcase their talent and passion for this ancient art form. The event proved to be a celebration of culture, art, and the rich heritage of India.