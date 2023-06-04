Ajay Devgn Unveils Kalyan Jewellers’ New Showrooms in Lucknow

Lucknow : The city of Lucknow came to a standstill as crowds jostled to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn at the inauguration of Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms at Bhoothnath and Gomti Nagar. With these launches, Kalyan Jewellers marks its presence across four locations in the regal city of Lucknow. These brand new showrooms, inaugurated by megastar Ajay Devgn, will offer a luxurious shopping experience to customers, with a wide array of jewellery designs. The company has been consistently expanding its brand footprint and operations in the region, to supplement its growth and make the brand more accessible to patrons in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the enthralled crowd, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn said, “I am filled with immense joy as I inaugurate this splendid new showroom of Kalyan Jewellers. Being a part of this extraordinary event is truly an honour for me. The collections that Kalyan Jewellers offer are a symphony of elegance, which celebrate traditions from different parts of the country. It gives me immense pride to represent this prestigious brand, which is founded on the fundamental values of trust, transparency, and customer centricity. I am confident that the patrons in this region will extend their support to brand Kalyan Jewellers.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of our two new showrooms in Lucknow. As we embark on this next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in the region, we are committed to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come.”

The newly-launched showrooms will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Additionally, the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate”, which is the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will apply, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, such as Lila – diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire-like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery, and Rang – precious stones jewellery.