New Delhi: Sanjay Arora, 1988 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner from August 1, 2022 . Sanjay Arora was DG of ITBP before being appointed as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police

Rakesh Asthana, who was appointed for the post just a day before his superannuation and was given a year’s extension will vacate office on 31 July.