Washington: The US President Joe Biden has again tested positive for Covid-19. His doctor has described it as a rebound infection. In a letter describing the situation, Mr Biden’s physician Dr Kevin O’Connor said there was no need to resume treatment but the president would remain under close observation.

The president was tested negative for the virus four times between Tuesday and Friday last week. The 79-year-old first contracted the virus on 21st July, when he was revealed to be experiencing mild symptoms.