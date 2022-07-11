Samsung India Consolidates Smartwatch Leadership in Q1, 2022

New Delhi : Samsung India consolidated its leadership in smartwatch* as well as TWS (INR 5.5K+ segment) businesses to emerge as the number 1 smartwatch brand in the country at the end of Q1, 2022. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q1 2022 release, Samsung had 65% volume market share in the smartwatch category and 31% volume market share in the TWS (INR 5.5K+ / USD 75+ segment) category for the three months ending March, 2022.

“Galaxy Watch4 registered double digit growth QoQ in India, thanks to industry-leading features such as Body Composition and Personalized Sleep Coaching, while Galaxy Buds2 won hearts with its premium sound quality and enhanced Active Noise Cancellation. We ensured wider availability of our devices across both offline (6000+ stores across India) and online channels (all leading e-commerce platforms) and also introduced improved payment mechanisms and financing options, to improve access and drive greater affordability. We’re confident that consumers would continue to show their love for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 as these devices help them leverage the best of Galaxy ecosystem experience,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy Watch4 Series

With a premium round design and top-notch health tracking and higher resolution display, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic come with groundbreaking features. The new and advanced sensors allow users to track body composition, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level and pulse among others, making it a perfect companion. Galaxy Watch4 Series is the first generation of smartwatches to feature the new unified platform of Wear OS, bringing the best of Google together with Samsung Electronics’ wearable software and hardware expertise. The collaboration lets users experience an array of Google apps and Galaxy services from their wrist, including Google Maps, YouTube Music among others. The new platform also includes support for leading third-party apps for enhanced and seamless user experience.

Galaxy Buds2 with Enhanced ANC

Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet, Galaxy Buds2 come with iconic curved shape and are designed for comfortable fit made to be worn all day. The dynamic two-way speaker delivers clear, rich and well-balanced sound. The three-mic system works on the machine learning to offer crystal clear sound quality.

Galaxy Buds2 is priced at INR 11999, while the new Galaxy Watch4 starts at INR 23999 in India.

*According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker Taxonomy, all wearable watches than can run 3rd party applications are considered as Smartwatch