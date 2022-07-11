STF Haryana arrests five members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

New Delhi : In a major crackdown, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested five notorious miscreants of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Bahadurgarh. A number of stolen luxury cars were also recovered.

Sharing the information here today, the Haryana Police spokesperson informed that those who have been arrested include Chiraag, who is handling the drug trade of Bishnoi gang in South Haryana and the younger brother of Tinu Bhiwani arrested in the Musewala murder case; Manoj Bakkarwala, the country’s famous car thief; Prakash Barmer, resident of Barmer in Rajasthan; Amit of Pinjore and Sanjay, a resident of Zirakpur, Punjab.

The STF team received specific input regarding the movement of the accused in Bahadurgarh. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap near Bahadurgarh bypass and apprehended them.

Giving further details of crackdown, STF SP Sh. Sumit Kumar informed that all the above miscreants are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who supply luxury vehicles and drugs for the gang. They also supply weapons to the gang from Delhi to Haryana and Punjab besides making extortion. Riding in stolen Innova and Scorpio vehicles, these miscreants had entered Haryana from Delhi side.

SP Sumit Kumar said that all the arrested miscreants were working for the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang for a long time. Thorough interrogation of all is going on so that the rest of the gang members can also be apprehended.

Accused Manoj Bakkarwala and the rest of the miscreants came in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra through the notorious gangster Tinu Bhiwani of Bishnoi gang. Since then these are working for this gang.

During interrogation, Manoj Bakkarwala has also revealed that apart from providing weapons and drugs to the Bishnoi gang, he has also been a habitual offender of stealing luxury cars and has so far stolen hundreds of luxury vehicles from different states of the country. He has been arrested many times and escaped by dodging the police. There are many cases registered against him in Delhi, Haryana, UP and Punjab. In addition, he has been jailed for about 10 years till now.

He said that the team of STF is also searching for other miscreants of this entire gang and raids are also being conducted in many places in this connection.