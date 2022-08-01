‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens organized in Bishnupur, Manipur

A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and Senior citizens under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO, Social Welfare Department, Manipur and District Administration Bishnupur today at Kyamba Ningshing Shanglan in Bishnupur (Manipur).

Ku. Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment the Chief Guest of the function inaugurated the camp along side guests of honour Shri Govindas Konthoujam, Minister of Public Works Department, Youth Affair and Sports, Govt. of Manipur, Shri Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, Minister of Education, Law and Legislative Affairs, Govt. of Manipur, Shri Heikham Dingo Singh, Minister of Social Welfare, Skill, Labour & Employment and Entrepreneurship, Fisheries, Govt. of Manipur and other local public representatives and dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering Ku. Pratima Bhoumik, Union MoS said that central government is committed towards the empowerment of Divyangjan and is working on the vision of hon’ble Prime Minister ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’. Speaking over the achievement and work done by her ministry Union Minister of State informed that approx. 1180 divyangjan have been provided Skill Training by releasing 70 Lakh 56 Thousand fund in the state of Manipur. Minister also urged to the state government to expedite the work of issuing UDID cards in the state so that more Divyangjan can utilize the benefit of government scheme.

A total of 5706 aids and assistive devices worth Rs. 129.98 Lakh will be distributed free of cost under central Government Scheme to 170 Divyangjan and 1029 Senior Citizens at Block/Panchayat level by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Different type of assistive devices which will be distributed among identified Divyangjan beneficiaries in a phase manner who were registered during assessment camps at Block Level which includes 08 Tricycle, 827 Wheelchairs, 316 Crutches, 849 Walking Sticks, 03 Rollators, 50 Walker, 24 Smart Phone, 25 Smart Cane, 41 Braille Kit, 16 C. P Chair, 21 MSIED Kit, 01 ADL Kit (for leprosy) with Cell phone and 628 Hearing Aid machines other major items for Sr. Citizens includes 99 Foot Care units, 87 Spinal Support, 901 LS Belt, 953 Knee Braces, 41 Walking Stick wit Seat, 235 Denture, 402 Spectacles, 110 Cervical collar

DM, Bishnupur, Director Social Welfare Department, Manipur and senior officers from ALIMCO were also present during the function.