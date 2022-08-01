Achinta Sheuli bags India’s third gold medal for weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022

New Delhi : Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal in the men’s 73 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday night. Achinta lifted a total of 313kg (snatch 143kg + clean and jerk 170kg) at the Games. It is the sixth medal for India in the competition and the third gold. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated Achinta for his performance.
President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated Achinta Sheuli on winning Gold medal. President tweeted, “Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolor fly high at the Commonwealth Games. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!”