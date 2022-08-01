Achinta Sheuli bags India’s third gold medal for weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022

New Delhi : Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal in the men’s 73 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday night. Achinta lifted a total of 313kg (snatch 143kg + clean and jerk 170kg) at the Games. It is the sixth medal for India in the competition and the third gold. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated Achinta for his performance.

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated Achinta Sheuli on winning Gold medal. President tweeted, “Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolor fly high at the Commonwealth Games. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!”

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Achinta Sheuli on winning Gold Medal. PM tweeted, “Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity and he has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

PM also shared the video clip. PM tweeted, “Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won.”

Sports Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Achinta Sheuli on winning the Gold medal. Shri Thakur tweeted, “Achinta Sheuli, known as Mr. Calm in his training base NSNIS Patiala has clinched the 3rd gold for India in CWG2022. Congratulations Achinta for bring laurels to India and making a Games record while winning the medal. A total lift of 313 kgs is commendable!! #Cheer4India.”