Sam No Varunah flagged off by Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt

The ‘Sam No Varunah’ car rally, comprising officers, sailors (including 20 Agniveers – 10 each men and women), members of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) and veterans, was flagged-in today, 26 April 2023, by Hon’ble Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM), Shri Ajay Bhatt in presence of Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) and Mrs. Kala Hari Kumar, President NWWA. With the central theme of ‘enhancing maritime consciousness,’ the Indian Navy in association with NWWA collaborated with M/s Mahindra and Mahindra to conduct this coastal motor car rally titled, ‘Sam no Varunah’. The rally was flagged-off on 26 Mar 23 from INS Netaji Subhas at Kolkata, and covered more than 8500 km routing via the entire East and West coast of India. 20 Agniveers joined the rally from Chilka to Visakhapatnam; which provided the newly graduated sailors (including 10 women Agniveers) to interact and share their experiences during ab-initio training.



India is a maritime nation. As a nation surrounded by an ocean which shares its name, India is strategically located at the nautical ‘crossroads’ connecting the East and the West. The need for a maritime mindset across the complete spectrum of society from active stakeholders to the citizens, therefore, becomes imperative. The ‘Sam No Varunah’ car rally then was an apt initiative to further the mission of ‘enhancing maritime consciousnesses,’ and contribute to India’s Sea Power in the long term.



RRM congratulated the participants on not only completing the memorable journey covering over 7500 Kms but for also touching the lives and minds of thousands of students, and citizens as part of the outreach programme. In addition, he also complimented the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) on the community outreach during the rally, including support to the underprivileged, children with special needs and elderly citizens.



The expedition achieved its stated objectives wherein team members of the rally furthered:-



(a) Awareness about India’s rich maritime heritage in more than 40 schools/ colleges, including three Sainik schools and one engineering college.



(b) Vision of ‘women in whites,’ career opportunities for women in Indian Navy and the crucial contribution of ‘Nari Shakti’ in ‘Amrit Kal.’



(c) Maritime consciousness by visit to over 75 forts, ports and lighthouses.



(d) Government’s ‘Puneet Sagar’ coastal clean-up drive at over 20 beaches on the West and East coasts of India.



(e) Interaction with naval veterans/ veer naris enroute.



(f) Community welfare and aid to numerous orphanages, old age homes and schools for children with special needs.



In addition to M/s Mahindra and Mahindra, who supported the rally with their fleet of SUVs, MasterCard India and Indian Oil Corporation were the co-partners for the car rally.



