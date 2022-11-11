Salman Khan brings out the ‘The Ultimate Ahaa!’ in new Pepsi campaign

New Delhi: In spirit of being the most iconic challenger brand, Pepsi® launches it new film which continues to elevate its philosophy of ‘More Fizz, More Refreshing’*, featuring brand ambassador and superstar Salman Khan. The new film reiterates that Pepsi®️ is the voice and choice of the swag generation. At its heart, the campaign encourages youngsters to try out Pepsi®, which is now providing consumers with an elevated refreshing experience that has more fizz.

The film opens with a young couple sitting at a diner, where a waitress serves them a bottle of chilled Pepsi®️. The guy gets ups, walks to the waitress and asks her to serve them a cola beverage with more fizz, and he is overheard by none other than superstar and swag ambassador Salman Khan who is seated nearby. Salman in his irreverent swag passes on a glass of cola beverage and asks him to try. The boy’s thirst is dramatically quenched, and he asks the waitress that he wants the same cola beverage as the one given to him just now. Hearing this, Salman says, that he was given Pepsi®️ only earlier, which makes the boy very surprised as he hadn’t expected Pepsi®️ to have so much fizz. The boy then picks up a bottle of Pepsi®️ and is seen enjoying the more refreshing experience that it has to offer.

Speaking on the film, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi’s new campaign brings alive the philosophy of swag and refreshment with more fizz. This campaign is pivoted on driving trials while maintaining the brand’s quintessential irreverent challenger spirit. Working with Salman has been an absolute delight and we are sure all Pepsi lovers will enjoy his new swag avatar in the film.”

The new Pepsi® TVC will be amplified via robust 360-degree campaign. Pepsi® is available in single serve and multi serve packs across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.

*Pepsi®️’s “More Refreshing” claim is substantiated by independent research conducted by Nielsen which establishes that Pepsi® is now even more refreshing