PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also remembered his contribution in the freedom movement and his passion for education.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education.”