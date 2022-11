New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Sri Kanaka Dasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru today.

After paying tributes to Sri Kanaka Dasa, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Kanaka Dasa Jayanti, I paid homage to Sri Kanaka Dasa in Bengaluru. We will always be grateful to him for showing us the path of Bhakti, enriching Kannada literature and giving us a message of social unity.”