Mandia Dibasa celebrated at OTDC Panthanivases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has officially become the first State in India to celebrate a day dedicated to Millets this year. ‘Mandia Dibasa’ or ‘Millets Dibasa’ was celebrated today at Panthanivas Bhubaneswar, in presence of Dr.Lenin Mohanty,

Chairman, OTDC.

To promote the State Government’s efforts in popularising the benefits of Millets in fulfilling the nutrition needs of people and helping the farmers with alternate crops, OTDC has curated a special Millet based menu. This special menu was unveiled by Chairman OTDC in presence of other staffs at Panthanivas, Bhubaneswar.

The menu comprises dishes like Mandia Soup, Mandia Manda, Mandia Butter Milk, Mandia Kakara, Mandia Idli, Mandia Samosa and Mandia Cookies. This Millet Menu is available at Panthanivas Bhubaneswar and will subsequently be made available at other Panthanivas outlets across Odisha.

General Manager OTDC Shri Lagnajit Rout, Manager Panthanivas Bhubaneswar Shri Khitis Kumar Das and Chef OTDC Shri Mandardhar Sahu were also present during the occasion.