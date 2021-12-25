Sainik School Organises The Annual Training Camp Of Its Senior Division NCC CADETS

Bhubaneswar: The Annual Training Camp of Senior Division NCC Coy of Sainik School Bhubaneswar was organised from 19th Dec to 25th Dec 2021 and 78 cadets participated. The training programme was conducted under the guidance of Gp Capt S Dominic Rayan, Principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar.

Cdr Usha Sangwan, Camp Commandant and Capt Bighneswar Pradhan, Deputy Camp Commandant supervised the all the activities of this training programme. Shri D Golani, ANO and other NCC officers joined their hands for a smooth and meticulous execution of the activities.

In the beginning the Camp Commandant extended the opening address which was followed by a motivational talk by the Principal, Gp Capt Rayan. For giving equal opportunities to all the Cadets and to show case their talents they were divided into 06 syndicates. Tent pitching, morning PT, obstacle course practice, weapon Training, interactive sessions on leadership skills and personality development, inter syndicate competitions, sports activities, drill, firing competitions and various theory classes were the important features of the training programme.

Finally a spectacular cultural programme was performed by the Cadets and Cmde Soman Banerjee, DDG, NCC directorate, Odisha graced the occasion as the Chief Guest expressed his satisfaction and distributed prizes to the winners of the various competitions. All the Staff, families and cadets witnessed the programme.

