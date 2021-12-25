AIIMS Bhubaneswar pays rich tributes to its founder Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Bhubaneswar : Former Prime Minister, legendary statesman Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be always there in the hearts for his special affection towards the people of Odisha which made a series of big-ticket developmental projects for the state. Being the founder of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, former Prime Minister brought a radical change in the health care sector in the state. Reiterating the dynamism of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee AIIMS Bhubaneswar paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna on his 97th birth anniversary inside of its premises today.

Whole Nation is observing today as Good Governance Day. A meeting to mark the occasion was also organised today at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Dean(Academics) Prof Debashis Hota, Deputy Director (Administration) P K Ray, Prof Ashok Jena In-charge Medical Superintendent and Maj M C Sahoo were among the dignitaries to grace the event. Dignitaries, personalities from different corners of society paid floral tributes in the statue of Late Vajpayee at AIIMS Bhubaneswar campus. It may be noted here that the statue of late Vajpayee has been installed in the AIIMS Bhubaneswar campus. Former Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, on 15th July 2003. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is the second AIIMS in the country and the only AIIMS whose foundation stone was laid by Shri Vajpayee.

To celebrate the occasion in a different manner a cleanliness drive just outside the AIIMS Bhubaneswar campus was carried on by AIIMS Bhubaneswar NSS Volunteers, Youth for Seva team and waste handlers of the institution. Local vendors and public sensitized to keep their environment clean and safe on the occasion by Medical and Nursing students. This effort of the students and volunteers was highly appreciated.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has become a trusted Health Care Institution eastern India. All the faculty members, Resident doctors, Nursing officers, students, and staff have resolved to fulfill the vision of Vajpayee to establish AIIMS Bhubaneswar and follow his ideas to serve the poor & underprivileged.

Additional Prof(Anatomy) Dr. Prabhash Ranjan Tripathy coordinated the whole event which was attended by guests, faculty members, students and staff members of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.