Sahayog spread awareness on gender equality through rally and youth engagement on the Eve of International Women’s Day 2022

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar NGO, Sahayog organized two programme on the eve of International Women’s Day-2022. On 6th March 2022 one community rally was organized in collaboration with Viswa Yuvak Kendra, New Delhi in the morning to sensitize people on gender equality and building a gender neutral society in Angarpada GP of Jatani Block of Khordha district on the eve of International Women’s Day 2022. Where SHG groups, community women, adolescent girls, outreach workers; teachers joined together with placards and slogans for gender equality. At 10.30 a.m. the rally finished near Angarpada UGME School and discussion organized on gender norm and issues of women. In the beginning Sukanti Behera Ex. Sarpanch welcomed all women and Bijayalaxmi Rautaray, Secretary of Sahayog organization addressed the distinguished women, adolescent girls the aim and objective of International Women’s Day and the importance of gender equality for sustainability of development. The meeting presided by Sarpanch Smt Mamata Sahoo. The organization felicitated Sarpanch Mamata Sahoo, other women PRI members, Ex. Sarpanch and ASHA Sukanti Behera, ANM Sanghamitra Panda, Prafullabala Nayak and others for their contribution towards women empowerment, health & well-being and education. The meeting closed with vote of thanks of Rashmita Swain. One youth engagement programme was organized in association with Bauribandhu Junior and Degree Mahavidyalaya, Chhatabar, Khordha. In youth engagement programme more than 150 both male and female students joined and discussed on patriarchal norms, status of women and how the combating skills towards gender equality. In the beginning Jyotirmayee Nanda, Principal addressed the pupils to have proper interaction to break the bais and taboo of gender norms. Bijayalaxmi Rautaray, Secretary asked the young minds to think positively and have self-analysis on their perception on societal gender norms and how they can break chain with correct attitude, temperament. This is the time to quit the cocoon of patriarchal norms and think logically from the prospective of a human being. Lecturer Ambika Prasad Mishra and Sudhir Pattnaik address and engaged the youth interaction with debate and discussion. Falguni Barik, Pradyumna Jena, Poornima Samantray, Loknath Behera were the key young speakers of the day. Young students pledge for gender equality with slogans. Sibaprasad Behera, Lipu Swain and Janmejaya Swain of Sahayog were there.

Related