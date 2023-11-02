Russian government makes it easy for Indian nationals to open and operate bank accounts in country

Russian government has made it easy for Indian nationals to open and operate bank accounts in the country. According to the Russian embassy in India, accounts in Russian banks can be opened remotely in a ‘straightforward’ manner from now onwards. It advised Indians to approach an Indian bank that has a partnership agreement with the Central Bank of Russian Federation for guidance. Upon arrival in Russia, it will be possible to quickly obtain a bank card in a partner Russian bank and initiate financial transactions, being especially beneficial for Indian tourists and the 15,000 Indian students studying in the country. This move comes weeks after Moscow announced that Indians can apply for e-visa to enter the country, indicating growing ties between the two nations.