RRR’s super hit song Naatu Naatu wins prestigious Golden Globe award for Best Original Song

Indian film RRR’s super hit song Natu Natu has won the prestigious Golden Globe award for Best Original Song. The history creating track from the director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie is composed by MM Keeravani. The singers are Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. “Naatu Naatu,” which became an anthem of sorts for the Rajamouli fans is a dance number featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It created ripples for its elaborate choreography and musical storytelling.

Natu Natu left behind Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, and “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

The historical epic, RRR has also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the 80th Golden Globes. The awards are considered as a precursor for the Oscars.