DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully carried out a training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the Odisha coast. It said that the Prithvi-II missile is a well-established system and has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence.

The Ministry said that the missile struck its target with high accuracy. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.