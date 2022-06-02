RPF rescues 150 girls/women during pan India drive “Operation Mahila Suraksha”

New Delhi :Safety and Security of women have always been paramount to the Indian Railways. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and frontline railway staff are relentlessly working to ensure safe & secure travel of women over the Indian railways. Dedicated to this objective of women security a pan India drive “Operation Mahila Suraksha” was launched from 3rd to 31st May 2022.

During this drive, RPF has arrested more than 7000 persons who were traveling unauthorizedly in the coaches reserved for women. RPF also rescued 150 girls/women from becoming the victims of human trafficking.

With an objective of providing enhanced safety and security to lady passengers travelling by trains for their entire journey a pan India initiative “Meri Saheli” is also operational. 283 teams (covering 223 stations) of trained mahila officers and personnel with an average total deployment of 1125 lady RPF personnel per day, are deployed across the Indian railways who interacted with more than 2 Lakh 25 thousand ladies during this period and provided them end to end security.

Train escort duties with mixed composition of male & female RPF personnel were also widely deployed during this period. Mixed escort duties have commenced few months back and are getting a positive feedback.

To educate the rail users regarding their safety and Dos & Don’ts during their journey, 5742 awareness campaigns were organized. During this month long operation, RPF personnel risking their own life, saved the life of 10 ladies who had slipped while boarding/ deboarding the moving train and were likely to get run over by the moving train.

Indian Railways is keen and determined to continue to enhance women security